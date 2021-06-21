Wales fans will not be permitted to travel to the Netherlands for their first round knockout game at Euro 2020.

Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan announced that Dutch police would "not be letting Welsh fans into the country".

The Netherlands is currently on the UK amber list, meaning any returning visitors from the country must self-isolate for 10 days and take at least one Covid test.

Wales’ players will play on Saturday in Amsterdam, with four possible opponents in the last 16: Belgium, Finland, Russia and Denmark.

Morgan continued: "We have had some guidance from the police in Amsterdam who have told us that they will not be letting Welsh fans into the country.

"And so that means that we would encourage you of course to stay here and watch the matches carefully.

"If local authorities come forward and ask us for the setting up of fan zones, then of course we will as a government consider that and publish guidelines for how that could be done in a safe way."

Several hundred Welsh fans had travelled to Baku in Azerbaijan and Rome in Italy for previous Wales games despite travel being cautioned against.

