Welcome to the Eurosport UK Euro 2020 roundtable.

We asked our writers to make their selections for the upcoming tournament, from winner and dark horse to the top scorer and best young player.

Here’s an early spoiler, there are some people who have selected a team other than France to win the tournament!

Pete Sharland

Winners - France

Prepare to see this written a lot but what happens when you take the world champions and add one of the best strikers in the world? The tournament favourites that's who. France have the best young player in the world, the best midfielder in the world and one of the deepest squads in the tournament, if not the deepest. It certainly helps that Hugo Lloris has found his form as well.

Dark Horse - Turkey

Very quietly, and without any fanfare, Turkey have to put together a real golden generation. Dotted across Europe a host of young Turkish players who are shining. Plus their captain and talisman Burak Yilmaz had one of the best seasons in his career as he helped lead to Lille to the title in France . And to make things even better they are in the easier side of the draw. They are a legitimate dark horse.

Burak Yilmaz célèbre son but lors de la rencontre OL - LOSC (2-3), lors de la 34e journée de Ligue 1 Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest flop - Netherlands

They are in a relatively easy group but they seem lost without Ronald Koeman and Virgil van Dijk. Barring a few exceptions the squad is littered with players who either had poor seasons or have generally failed to live up to their expectations. There is promise in Holland, there always is, the squad has too many holes.

Golden Boot – Robert Lewandowski

There is no striker in the world better than Robert Lewandowski, perhaps no player on current form. Even though he won’t have the riches of Bayern Munich’s squad at his disposal Poland does have a pretty favourable group. Slovakia look like a concern defensively and Spain and Sweden both have had Covid-19 disrupt their preparations.

Golden Ball - N'Golo Kante

The best midfielder in the world just helped Chelsea to shut down one of the best club sides in the world, now he will be doing the same this summer. It seems as if people are finally willing to look past goals for best players awards and Kante is a big part of that shift. There is no other player in the world like him.

Deschamps and Kanté Image credit: Getty Images

Golden Boy - Pedri

Spain are not a popular bet to lift the title, and having a Covid-19 hit preparation is hardly going to help but there are few teenagers in the footballing world who are more special than Pedri. It cannot be overstated how impressive it is for Pedri to come into a club like Barcelona, that was in crisis last summer, and impress in the way that he has. He's got another tough task with the Spanish national team but there seems to be nothing this young man can't do.

Tom Adams

Winner – France

The obvious pick perhaps, but if a World Cup-winning team needed rejuvenating then the return of Karim Benzema should provide that additional spark. Admittedly, the history of the French national side indicates a spectacular implosion is just as likely but it feels like they will be better than ever.

Dark Horse - Portugal

Can the reigning champions really be classed as dark horses? Maybe not, but it doesn't feel like anyone is talking about them as likely winners and some bookies only have them as seventh favourites. It's stretching the definition a little far, but they have an admirable blend of experienced stars and up and coming talents.

Cristiano Ronaldo Spain v Portugal Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop – Belgium

They haven't had the best of preparations with Kevin de Bruyne's injury and Eden Hazard's cameo on El Chiringuito basically summed up his season. Okay, Romelu Lukaku has had a spectacular season but Belgium don't seem in the best place heading into the Euros and Roberto Martinez still has some convincing to do.

Golden Boot - Robert Lewandowski

He could fill his boots in the group stage against Sweden and Slovakia and would only need a couple more in the knockouts to come out on top as top scorer.

Golden Ball - N'Golo Kante

If France win, as I suspect they will, then Kante will be highly influential and following his stunning performances at the end of the Champions League campaign, it will be hard to see past him.

Golden Boy - Jude Bellingham

Phil Foden is perhaps the most obvious selection from England but Southgate's midfield has some uncertainty around it and Bellingham has shown that he has remarkable poise and quality for someone so young. If he gets his chance, he could have a Rooney-esque impact at just 17.

Jude Bellingham (left) - England Image credit: Getty Images

Ben Snowball

Winner – France

There is only one outstanding team at this tournament – and it’s not England. It’s basically impossible for the French to blow this, even with their group containing Germany and Portugal (and Hungary). England will make it to the final, but that’s where their journey ends.

Dark Horse – Germany

I can hear you fighting back the tears. "But—but—Germany can’t be dark horses. They’re far too good." Of course they can. They haven’t been good since 2017 – and they haven’t been really good since 2014 and their last 7-1 win. They lost 6-0 to Spain eight months ago. And not even you, dear reader, believe they can win Euro 2020. Therefore: dark horses. (Side note: Norway would have won the whole thing but for the small caveat that they didn’t actually qualify)

Biggest team flop – Netherlands

Any team managed by Frank de Boer is at risk of disaster and Ukraine are 100% winning Group C.

Golden Boot – Artem Dzyuba

This all depends on who plays the whipping boys - *checks who Finland are playing* - which means Belgium, Russia and Denmark strikers have the best shout. Dzyuba seems the standout candidate after bagging nine goals in qualifying, plus Russia are overdue a fun Euros.

Golden Ball – Kylian Mbappe

We’re in that pre-tournament hipster stage where we're pretending to be excited about defensive midfielders. But when the tournament begins? All we will care about are goals and attack, and the man who will deliver the most of those in the biggest games? Sorry N'Golo, it's Mbappe. Jack Grealish will be a close second.

Kylian Mbappé Image credit: Getty Images

Golden Boy – Jude Bellingham

England have been crying out for a centre midfielder who can run the show since the Golden Generation disappeared. Bellingham might just be that player. Sure, it probably rests on Southgate not starting Jordan Henderson (please Gareth, don’t do it), but the 17-year-old is ready for his breakout moment on the international stage.

Ibrahim Mustapha

Winner – France

Not sure how you look beyond the world champions. While not infallible, France are far too strong and by all accounts, are a united group. The return of Karim Bezema, who has been welcomed back with open arms, could be key for a team with almost too much firepower going forward. Behind them, the midfield and defence look as good as one can imagine.

Dark Horse – Turkey

They probably won't be much fun to watch but Turkey are harbouring some underrated talent and boast a defence that could be tough to break down so might be good value for an unlikely push to the quarter finals at least.

Biggest team flop – Spain

Although they hadn't looked in great shape in the months leading up to the finals, you almost still have to live by the adage of 'never write off the Germans' so I certainly won't be starting now. Expect Spain to disappoint. The glory years seem very much in the distant past now and the recent news of preparations being disrupted by Sergio Busquets' Covid diagnosis can't have helped at all.

Luis Enrique Image credit: Eurosport

Golden Boot – Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't expect many surprises in this department. If England go far, Harry Kane is likely to fill his boots but ultimately, in what will probably one of his last international tournaments, Cristiano Ronaldo is going to want to show he's still got it so fully expect he'll continue his remarkable scoring record at international level in a Portugal squad that is far better than the one which lifted the trophy in 2016.

Golden Ball – Kylian Mbappe

If France will go all the way, one imagines Kylian Mbappe will be hugely influential once again. The French forward just seems to be getting better and better and off the back of his best goal-scoring season with Paris Saint-Germain - including those incredible Champions League displays against Barcelona and Bayern Munich - few will doubt him carrying that form into the Euros.

Golden Boy – Jude Bellingham

Funnily enough, on a website not too far away from here, somebody has taken a look at some of the best youngsters to look out for at the tournament. Among those is England's 17-year-old future superstar Jude Bellingham who has almost defied his own age to star for Dortmund this past season and earn himself a place in the Three Lions senior squad without the need to work his way up through the youth teams. Expect big things from him both in the Euros and going forward.

Dan Quarrell

Winner - France

Which team has N'Golo Kante? Which team has Kylian Mbappe? There is your answer. England, Portugal, Belgium and others may like to think they can challenge but ultimately it will be the all-conquering France who add another major title to their collection. This is a stronger side than the one that won the World Cup and with the belief to repeat.

Dark Horse - Germany

Joachim Low's side appear to have been comprehensively written off by almost everyone ahead of this tournament. Yet, despite all the criticisms levelled at the departing head coach and his squad, they still have the players and the ability to challenge for another major crown. Well out of the top five in almost all odds lists for the tournament, they have zero pressure and three games at home.

Joachim Löw Germany Trainings Camp EURO Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop – Belgium

Most fans would love to see Roberto Martinez's side challenge, but Eden Hazard is not the only star out of form heading into the tournament and they could well be the side who disappoint when much hyped to build on their World Cup showing.

Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe

France will go all the way (see above) and Mbappe will be the driving force besides Kante in making sure that happens. The best player in the world right now will shine on this big stage and claim the Golden Boot to go with another medal after a crowning summer.

Golden Ball - N'Golo Kante

This will be the final mention of the Chelsea midfielder's name in these selections, only because the final entry is for the 'best young player'. Kante has already inspired his club side to Champions League glory and soon he will be handed the Golden Ball he will no doubt thoroughly deserve after yet more dominant displays.

Golden Boy - Phil Foden

England will at least get far enough in the competition for Foden to make his talents shine on the big stage for Gareth Southgate's side. The Manchester City forward has incredible talent and this summer will see him become England's most creative force. Southgate just needs to ensure he gets enough minutes to make the impact he is capable of.

Tim Hobbs

Winner - France

The best team on paper by far, with a new attacking intent that should pose more problems than Les Bleus usually do. The expectations could weigh them down, especially to start with, but they will come good when it matters. No games in Paris is something new but the Champs Elysee should be illuminated again on July 11.

Dark Horse - Italy

Every so often the Azzurri's tournament nous and know-how comes to the fore and this could be it. Roberto Mancini looks to have built a balanced and solid side and one thing Italy don't do is concede many goals. They don't score in abundance, but if one of the front men can find form, watch out.

Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop - Belgium

Seems harsh given the size of the nation, but anyone with Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to call on should be challenging for Euro 2020. No-one wants to finish second, but anything less than that should prove me wrong.

Golden Boot - Antoine Griezmann

Let's be honest, N'Golo Kante should win every award going but look out for Le Petit Prince to be crowned this time around. Karim Benzema's presence and Kylian Mbappe's superstar status will ease the pressure and attention off Griezmann and let him pull the strings.

Golden Ball - Harry Kane

This is the biggest shop window of the summer but even without, Kane will follow the England tradition of one icon striker leading the goalscoring charts. Deadly from anywhere and one person who Jordan Henderson can't pull rank over for penalties.

Golden Boy - Jude Bellingham

Graced the international scene in England's friendlies and oozes class and maturity beyond his years. All the talk is of who is fit at the back and who plays up front and while Bellingham could probably do either, he could spark in a steady-but-not-spectacular midfield.

Richard Newman

Winner - Belgium

Belgium, on the assumption Kevin De Bruyne plays most of the tournament. The golden generation is running out of time to fulfil its promise, but if De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku are on top form, I can't see them being stopped. Belgium's draw is relatively kind - the bottom half of the bracket, including England, France, Portugal, Spain and Germany, is just too stacked to pick a winner from in my opinion.

Dark Horse - Italy

Again, I think you have to pick a team from the top half of the draw - it would take something special for a relatively unfancied nation to beat the aforementioned five in the other half. I'm going to go for Italy, if they can be considered a dark horse. I don't think many people are tipping them to win it, but Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are set for one last hurrah (or will they go to Qatar?!), Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the world's best goalkeepers, Jorginho's a metronomic Champions league winner and then if Ciro Immobile can get the goals, Roberto Mancini's men could win it.

Biggest team flop - Germany

Engl-no I can't bring myself to say it. I'm never a fan of pre-announced managerial departures ahead of a major event, so I'm going for Germany. Joachim Low should have gone before the tournament and he's not improved the team enough following that disappointment. Yes, it's easy to get excited about talent like Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala - and a squad with Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gundogan and the returning Thomas Muller is something to be excited about, I just have a bad feeling for them...

Golden Boot – Harry Kane

Harry Kane. Ruthless. Aside from Robert Lewandowski, there's no-one like him at this tournament but I'm going for England to go further than Poland. Oh hang on, there's Karim Benzema's France return too...no, I'm going for Kane.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur poses with the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Golden Boot Winner award, and the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Playmaker Winner award following his team's victory in the Premier League match between Leicester City Image credit: Getty Images

Golden Ball – Eden Hazard

A left-field choice given his Real Madrid form but club pressures are off, he's got a bit of Gareth Bale about him when he plays for his country and I'm going for consistency given my winner choice.

Golden Boy – Jude Bellingham

England's Jude Bellingham is my pick. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder turns 18 on the same day as a possible last-16 tie and I think (and hope) that he's done enough to be picked against Croatia, especially as Jordan Henderson is short of full fitness. If he plays, I can't see him being dropped and he could be a real star.

Graham Ruthevn

Winner – France

An unoriginal tip, but international football tends to work in cycles and this very much feels like France’s cycle. Their strength in depth is unparalleled. They have two or three world class options in every position.

Dark Horse – Denmark

They probably won’t repeat their heroics of Euro 1992 by going all the way this summer, but Denmark have momentum and boast a team of top level players in their peak years - Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg, Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard, Yussuf Poulsen.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates victory with the trophy during The Emirates FA Cup Final Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop – Netherlands

A year ago, the Dutch would have been among the frontrunners for this tournament. Since then, though, Ronald Koeman has left, replaced by Frank de Boer who just can’t stop failing upwards, while Virgil van Dijk has spent nearly a whole season on the sidelines.

Golden Boot - Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker has netted 39 times for club and country over the 2020/21 season and will carry that form into Euro 2020. Games against Finland and Russia will give Romelu Lukaku the chance to fill his boots before the latter rounds.

Golden Ball - Karim Benzema

The redemption story will be completed when Karim Benzema leads France to Euro 2020 glory. He is currently in the form of his life and will keep France’s attacking line fresh, despite being 33 years old. Benzema has become the complete centre forward over the last few years and he will demonstrate that this summer.

Golden Boy - Jude Bellingham

Eyes might be drawn to Phil Foden here, but Jude Bellingham will be the revelation of this tournament for England. The 17-year-old’s recent form should make him a first team starter, giving Gareth Southgate a different dimension in the centre of the pitch.

James Walker-Roberts

Winner - Belgium

Roberto Martinez might not have entirely convinced during his time in charge, and the defence is definitely ageing, but Belgium still have the quality to win a major tournament. They are loaded with talent in the final third and if Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard perform to their best then they might just be able to finally carry this generation to glory.

Dark horse - Wales

Wales are in a pretty tricky group with Italy, Switzerland and Turkey, but a win in their opening game against the Swiss should set them up well to get to the knockout stages. Then they have the potential to cause a shock or two, just like they did five years ago at Euro 2016.

Wales and Gareth Bale take on Switzerland in their Group A opener in Baku Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop - England

England. Soz. I can’t escape this lingering feeling that England are going to under-perform. There are plenty of options in attack, but the midfield still seems to be lacking creativity, there are questions over the defence, and pre-tournament injuries to Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are a concern.

Golden boot - Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku enjoyed a fantastic season with Inter Milan and should be able to bag a few in an obliging group that contains Finland, Russia and Denmark.

Golden ball - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will be part of a very exciting France attack and has the chance to further his status as one of the very best players in the world.

Golden Boy - Kai Havertz

Not too sure where I stand on Germany’s chances, but Kai Havertz looks like he is going to be a key player for them. He hit form towards the end of the season with Chelsea and was impressive as Germany routed Latvia in their final warm-up game.

Alex Netherton

Winner – France

The team is better than the one that triumphed at the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe has improved yet further, and Karim Benzema is an upgrade on Olivier Giroud, who made the team come together brilliantly in attack. Even Paul Pogba has been playing well for Manchester United over the last half of the season and will be playing to earn a move away.

Dark Horse – England

Gone are the days when England’s golden generation would alternate under-pressure performance, self-regard and self-indulgent carousing, and in their places are some of England’s most technically adept players. They’re far from perfect, but if they can sort out their defence, and Jordan Henderson is fit enough to start, then they have a decent chance.

Harry Kane will lead England out against Croatia in the Wembley opener Image credit: Eurosport

Biggest team flop – Germany

Low should have lost his job years ago, and while it is admirable he was kept on in the face of one disaster amid brilliance at other times, one can never discount the ability of players to give up and become demob happy if they know their manager is off. It’s far from a sure thing that they will fail, but enough ingredients are there for them to be a potential concern.

Golden Boot - Harry Kane

England. Set pieces.

Golden Ball - Paul Pogba

A player who can be annoyingly brilliant when he chooses, if he is able to play alongside Benzema and Mbappe, with a solid backline behind him and N’Golo Kante alongside him, then this could be the summer he proves his exceptional ability rather than any more frustrating habits.

Golden Boy - Jadon Sancho

He’s improved after a slow start to the season and should be relatively fresh for the summer tournament. Add to that the chance that he could be playing in anticipation of a big-money switch, perhaps to Manchester United, and he may thrive on the attention before a Premier League homecoming.

Coral Barry

Winner - France

Les Blues appear to have the squad with the best depth and most experience, when it comes to big silverware. They’re favourites for a reason and Karim Benzema’s inclusion could be a real boost for the French.

Dark horse - Belgium

Always tipped as the dark horses and never quite lived up to the tag, but with Romelu Lukaku flying and Kevin De Bruyne looking like he’ll be fit, surely they have to come good at some stage? Their golden generation is rapidly approaching the sunset, so time to get a move on.

Romelu Lukaku and Belgium take on Russia in a Group B clash in St Petersburg Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop - Spain

I can’t envision Spain doing well with Alvaro Morata up front. So far Luis Enrique’s side has looked a bit toothless in attack in the last 12 months (aside from beating Germany 6-0) and Enrique has completely revamped the squad since taking charge. It’s a big ask to have it all come together suddenly.

Golden Boot - Romelu Lukaku

With 30 goals for Inter this season and Belgium in a relatively favourable group, I wouldn’t be surprised if Lukaku continues his scoring streak. Belgium will want to improve on their quarter-final showing from 2016 and Lukaku has always been prolific playing for his country.

Golden Ball - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe could easily take the Golden Boot and will surely add to his already stellar reputation this summer. PSG may have had a bad season by their standards, but Mbappe certainly didn’t with 42 goals for his club.

Golden Boy - Pedri

Spain may struggle in the tournament but fans should get excited to see 18-year-old Pedri in action at his first major tournament. Luis Enrique’s Barcelona’s connections might have persuaded him to pick Pedri for his maiden call-up, but there’s no denying the midfielder’s talents. Young midfielders are certainly on display at Euro 2020 with Phil Foden another young gun expected to play a starring role.

Paul Hassall

Winner – France

It’s the easy/obvious choice. Les Bleus ooze class in every department. The goalkeeper can be prone to a high-profile gaffe but it didn’t halt their World Cup triumph and it probably won’t hamper them at this tournament. Yes, they are in the so-called ‘Group of Death' but you can expect them to navigate it without too much trouble and the return of Karim Benzema should only make them stronger.

Dark Horse – Italy

The Azzurri are on the second longest unbeaten run in their history and will privately be quite content with their group and the possibilities the draw may open up. After the humiliation of failing to reach the 2018 World Cup the traditional aura associated with the team took a hit, so a run to the knockout stage would be a success. They have a blend of youth and experience with a strong defence and real potential in attack that makes them a team few sides will want to encounter.

BOLOGNA, ITALY - JUNE 04: Nicolo’ Barella of Italy celebrates his goal with his team-mates during the international friendly match between Italy and Czech Republic at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Bologna, Italy. Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest team flop – Germany

Die Mannschaft have so often arrived at past tournaments in supposed trouble and gone on to make a big impact. Their travails are well-documented and they have been a bit stale under the departing Joachim Low’s leadership for some time. Given their standing as one of the giants on the international stage - and the fact a lot of bookmakers have installed them amongst the top four favourites - they are going to find it hard to live up to the expectation their history demands. Being in a group that includes France and Portugal won’t help their cause even if they will play their matches in Munich. Only failure from star-studded Belgium (No.1 in the FIFA rankings) could eclipse an early German exit on the flop-o-meter.

Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe/Harry Kane

France should go far which will provide Mbappe with plenty of opportunities to hit the goal trail and surpass his 2018 World Cup haul (4). Only the set-piece menace of England and a raft of penalty awards in favour of Kane will deny the Frenchman.

Golden Ball – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe. Yes, him again. The PSG star can be unplayable when he’s on song and clearly loves turning out for his country. He’s expected to be one of the leading lights of the tournament and he’s unlikely to disappoint.

Golden Boy - Phil Foden

The Manchester City man is just a joy to watch and has the technical ability to be a talisman for club and country for years to come. Nothing seems to faze him and his superb City form over the second part of the season should be good news for the Three Lions in the weeks ahead.

Freddie Clayton

Winner – Portugal

Best in 2016 and now with added Ruben Dias, Portugal will grind their way into the final and beat France 1-0. Renato Sanches to have another weirdly good tournament with Ronaldo breaking at least 10 more records.

Dark Horse – Turkey

Turkey will be this tournament’s mavericks with high-scoring games and chaotic wins. They’ll ease through their easy group and a generous knockout draw before being beaten 5-3 in the semi-finals by France.

Biggest Team flop – England

I believe in Southgate, I believe in the players, but unfortunately England are going to top their group - and can anyone really imagine them beating Portugal, Germany or France. Really? Just try and imagine it. I can’t. Out in the first knockout round.

Gareth Southgate worries the message is being lost after some fans booed England and Austria players taking the knee Image credit: Getty Images

Golden Boot - Harry Kane

Out in the Round of 16 but Kane is going to hit a penalty against Croatia, a hat-trick against Scotland and a brace against Czech Republic.

Golden Ball - N’Golo Kante

Kante is the biggest, big-game player in the world and France have seven of them coming up. He’s going to run 20km-a-game and nobody is going to get a sniff against Les Bleus.

Best Young Player - Joao Felix

The 21-year-old La Liga winner will spark a 100 articles about being the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo after a breakout Euro 2020. Will score the winner in the final and be generally silky throughout.

Enis Koylu

Winner - France

I'm not going to be the first to tip them, nor the last, but it's impossible to look past France. They just have so much quality all over the pitch and they will be straight into must-win games action due to their tough group. Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema all enjoyed fantastic form with their clubs last season and I fully expect them to follow up the World Cup triumph three years ago with another trophy.

Dark Horse - Turkey

There is obviously very little chance of Turkey actually repeating the 2008 heroics and actually challenging for the trophy, but they quietly have accumulated a group of excellent players. With Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral and Ozan Kabak, they have a fine group of centre-backs, while Burak Yilmaz, Zeki Celik and Yusuf Yazici all won Ligue 1 with Lille and will be in high spirits. Yilmaz may be getting on in years, but with Yazici, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under behind him, he'll have plenty of service. Their group may be quite tricky but if they can get through, their team spirit could cause a surprise or two.

ANTALYA, TURKEY - MAY 28: Ozan Tufan of Turkey National Football Team attends a training session within Turkey's National Football Team's preparations for Euro 2020 in Antalya, Turkey on May 28, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Biggest Team Flop - Germany

While Joachim Low's first decade in charge of Germany was a huge success and he could well have ended up with another few trophies in addition to his World Cup, the last few years have been characterised by a lack of direction. They now find themselves in between generations, with the likes of Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels hastily brought back and the likes of Kai Havertz not quite the finished product yet. Throw in a group with the reigning World Cup and European champions and it spells trouble as Low looks to sign off on a positive note.

Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe

He may have a fiendish set of group stage opponents but Kylian Mbappe will go from strength to strength in this tournament. He has a fine set of creative players already alongside him, he also has the addition of Benzema, who has shown time and time again that he is quite happy to play a self-effacing role for his team-mates.

Golden Ball - N'Golo Kante

Man of the match in the final three matches in Chelsea's Champions League campaign, Kante has constantly shown that he is the man for the big occasion. His role will be key in a trick group, as will his unbelievable stamina against opponents who may be weary after a full season squeezed into a short period, without a full pre-season. After his heroics in his run to the Champions League trophy, a strong tournament for the favourites could propel him up the Ballon d'Or running.

Golden Boy - Ferran Torres

He may not be an automatic pick for Manchester City, but very few people are. But whether at club or international level, Ferran Torres has shown time and time again that he has a tremendous eye for goal and he has been in excellent form in front of goal. I'd certainly back him to continue to take his chances with the national team, who are certainly contenders for the crown.

