When we head into any major tournament one of the most exciting aspects is to spot a future star.

Euro 2020 is a platform for 24 teams to play with pride and aim for glory but within those sides are some gems that most of the football-watching planet is not yet familiar with. This is our time to watch those names emerge.

The tournament gets underway today and with the transfer window also now open, we felt it was only right to pick a few players that could pop onto the radar in the coming weeks.

Euro 2020 No ‘tension’ in France squad - Pogba on reported Giroud-Mbappe rift 3 HOURS AGO

This is our list of five players you might not have heard of yet - but who have the potential to earn themselves significant summer transfers.

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Age: 19

Position: Centre midfielder

Ryan Gravenberch has a bright future ahead of him Image credit: Getty Images

A product of Ajax, this teenager will be prepared to propel himself onto the radar of every football fan.

Gravenberch made his Ajax debut aged 16 and now, three years later, is being spoken of as the Netherlands' next big thing.

Liverpool are already being linked to him but other sides in England and Italy have been keeping an eye on him and will be more prepared to make a move if he shines on this stage.

He will begin the tournament on the fringes of the starting XI yet is someone who is expected to shine when he gets his chance.

Comparisons to Paul Pogba are understandable in terms of style yet Gravenberch has a better ability to stick to his position and is slightly more defensive than Pogba.

You won’t be able to miss him, he’s 6ft 3in and capable of dictating play despite his inexperience at this level.

Liverpool will face some stiff competition sign him if he shines - though Ajax will hope he sticks with them for a while longer.

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine)

Age: 25

Position: Striker

Roman Yaremchuk - Ukraine Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal have been compiling scouting reports on the 25-year-old Ukraine forward and this tournament could be the perfect platform to prove he is ready for the Premier League.

He currently plays for Gent but is keen to find a new club and this Ukraine outfit could prove to be one of the dark horses of the tournament - if so he will be a key man.

He’s a No.9 that can play in the style of Andriy Shevchenko yet also has playmaking ability.

He got 17 goals and six assists from 28 league starts in Belgium last season and his combination of height and technical ability makes him a real handful to deal with.

Good at getting on the end of crosses, Yaremchuk is also good at dropping off the line, holding up the ball, and can also prove creative in his own right.

Arsenal fans might not be too excited about links to this man up to now but that could all change in the coming weeks.

Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic)

Age: 18

Position: Forward

Czech Republic's Adam Hlozek (left) holds off Scotland's Ross McCrorie | UEFA U21 European Championship qualifier Image credit: Getty Images

You have probably noticed how West Ham have become big fans of the Czech national team so it should be no surprise to learn that another man is on their radar at this tournament.

With Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal already in tow and a pursuit of midfielder Alex Kral ongoing, the Hammers are very tempted to make an offer for Sparta Prague forward Hlozek.

He is another man who might not start the tournament but he’ll figure at some stage and is considered as one of the game’s most lethal forwards. Anyone that plays with or against him comes away with nothing but glowing reports.

He got 15 goals in 19 league games last term and Hlozek is so good that his current club already rate him at £40 million - in the next couple of weeks we will get a better idea as to whether he is truly in that bracket.

He primarily plays as a centre forward but likes to drop short or wide and taking people on. He has immense physical power and a shot to match.

Jeremy Doku (Belgium)

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Jeremy Doku Image credit: Getty Images

He is one of the few names in the Belgium squad you might not have heard of - but Doku has a very bright future ahead of him.

The chances are we won’t see him from the start of this tournament but he will get game-time as the tournament gets going and if he can find his form quickly then he will cause a serious threat.

Currently playing for French side Rennes, Doku is a 19-year-old with amazing trickery and dribbling ability. Roberto Martinez has him in mind as an Eden Hazard back-up plan but with time he will be a name in his own right.

Doku rejected the chance to join Liverpool a few years back and has a dream to one day play for Barcelona.

Liverpool remain interested in Doku but others will join the battle to sign him if he takes his chance to impress on this stage.

Glen Kamara (Finland)

Age: 25

Position: Centre midfielder

Glen Kamara | Finland Image credit: Getty Images

As Finland make their first steps into the European Championship midfielder Kamara could emerge as the key that helps them make a statement.

Most people are writing this side off already but in Teemu Pukki they have someone who can get goals and in Kamara they have a confident, ball-playing man in the centre of the park that can help break down teams with smart passes.

Kamara has been shining under Steven Gerrard at Rangers but is expected to leave the club, so this tournament should be used as a shop window.

He is open to offers in England or on the continent and his performances will definitely be worth keeping an eye on.

Euro 2020 Euro 2020 is here and we all earned this, every single one of us - The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO