Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said he is "hopeful" Kieran Tierney will be in contention for the crucial Wembley clash with England on Friday.

The Arsenal full back missed his side’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic at Hampden with what his manager described as a "little niggle".

Speaking after the game, Clarke told the BBC he hopes to have the 24-year-old available for selection for their second Group D match.

"I’m hopeful. I wouldn’t be getting overexcited about it,” he said. “He’s been an integral part of how we’ve played recently.

“The boys who came in, by and large, we defended well, if you take out the set-play and the clever play from their striker. We missed Kieran.”

The Scots were playing in their first international tournament for 23 years but were unable to take anything from their return to the big stage.

Despite controlling large spells of the game, Clarke’s team failed to take any of their chances and were first undone by a Patrik Schick header three minutes before half time.

The same player was to punish Scotland again in the second half with a stunning long-range lob from the halfway line to beat keeper David Marshall.

"It was quite an even game, not much in it,” Clarke added. “They were more clinical.

Patrick Schick's goal against Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

"Losing a goal off a second-phase set-play was disappointing and the boy’s had a wonderful strike from a shot from Jack Hendry that fell perfectly for him. When we had our chances, we didn’t quite take them.

"It’s a good learning experience. We didn’t come here to learn but you still have to lean your lessons and take your chances when they present themselves, make sure you stay in the game and get something from it.”

