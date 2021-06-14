Scotland succumbed to a 2-0 defeat on their return to major tournament football on what should have been a glorious summer's afternoon at Hampden Park.

In a game filled with chances for both sides, the hosts will feel aggrieved to have come out with what would seem a comfortable defeat, but the actual game would tell a different story.

Endless chances for the Scots, particularly falling by way of Lyndon Dykes, John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Stuart Armstrong, were not converted, and the Czechs would score both of their goals out of nothing - Patrik Schick at the double to put the Scottish to the sword.

The first, a glancing header, stealing a march on Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper upon a second ball after a corner, and the second an outrageous curler off the left boot from just inside the attacking half, looping the ball up and over the desperately-retreating David Marshall to double the visitors' lead, however undeservedly.

It was a dogged Scotland display; McTominay and McGinn worked their socks off with the Tartan Army singing their praises, trying to suck the ball into the back of the Czech net, but their European campaign starts with what could be a devastating defeat.

More to follow...

