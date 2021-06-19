Spain are still awaiting their first win at Euro 2020 after Gerard Moreno missed a penalty following Robert Lewandowski's equaliser, as Poland earned a point on a dramatic night in Seville.

After a profligate performance against Sweden, Alvaro Morata went some way to silencing his critics with the opening goal. The in-form Villarreal forward Moreno - restored to Luis Enrique's side in the manager's only change - cut in from the right flank and his scuffed shot fell kindly for the Juventus striker who made no mistake. The linesman's flag went up immediately but the goal was given after a quick VAR review.

Karol Swiderski struck the post in response for Poland and the rebound fell to Lewandowski but Unai Simon made himself big to deny the Bayern Munich talisman.

But just nine minutes after the restart Lewandowski had his goal, bullying his marker Aymeric Laporte to powerfully head in from Kamil Joswiak's cross to level the scores.

Spain squandered a golden opportunity to restore their advantage from the penalty spot just moments later after the referee, having re-watched the incident on the pitchside monitor, deemed Jakub Moder fouled Moreno, but Moreno hit the post from 12 yards and Morata missed the target with the rebound.

Once again La Roja controlled possession but lacked a ruthless edge and they're now under pressure to beat Slovakia on Wednesday to make it out of the group.

The draw keeps Poland's last-16 hopes alive ahead of their important clash with Sweden in St Petersburg on the same day.

TALKING POINT - Lethal Lewandowski shows Spain what they're missing

How Spain yearn for a striker with the quality of Lewandowski, who grabbed his 67th international goal; Spain's starting XI tonight have just 40 between them.

They're clearly a side in transition, but there's no excuse for the unambitious and lackadaisical football Spain have served up in the tournament so far. This is undoubtedly a talented group, but their build-up play is too slow and lacking in urgency. And when the chances do come around, they don't have a ruthless striker in the mould of David Villa to put them away. Three-time champions of the competition, Spain are now left sweating about a potential group stage exit.

In contrast, Poland can boast Mr Dependable in their ranks, even if Lewandowski had been facing criticism for his international form in the build-up to the game. He's carrying the hopes of a nation on his shoulders and there's unbelievable pressure on him to deliver. But the best players deliver on the big nights and thanks to him, Poland are still in with a chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Led the Poland line brilliantly, linking attacks, running between the lines and dragging his side level with a moment of class in the air, inspiring a brave team performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: Simon 6, Llorente 6, Laporte 5, Pau Torres 6, Alba 6, Koke 6, Rodri 6, Pedri 5, Moreno 6, Morata 6, Olmo 5. Subs: Ferran Torres 5, Oyarzabal N/A, Sarabia 5, Ruiz 5.

Poland: Szczesny 7, Bereszynski 6, Glik 7, Bednarek 7, Moder 7, Jozwiak 6, Puchacz 6, Klich 6, Zielinski 6, Lewandowski 8, Swiderski 6. Subs: Dawidowicz N/A, Kozlowski 5, Linetty N/A, Frankowski 5.

KEY MOMENTS

25' - GOAL! Spain 1-0 Poland (Alvaro Morata): The Juventus forward silences his critics to give Spain the lead! Moreno checks in from the right flank and scuffs his shot, but it falls kindly for Morata, who slots it home with a predator's finish from point-blank range. The offside flag goes up immediately and Spain think the goal is chalked off, but VAR has a quick look and overrules the decision. So Spain are ahead!

42' - How have Poland not equalised? Swiderski wins the ball high up the pitch after a heavy touch from Alba and unloads from the edge of the penalty area only to see his shot crash off the bottom of the post. The rebound falls to Lewandowski, but the Bayern hitman is still searching for his first goal of the tournament as Simon makes himself big to save his shot.

54' - GOAL! Spain 1-1 Poland (Robert Lewandowski): Lewandowski pulls Poland level! It's a sublime header from the Bayern Munich hitman, showing tremendous strength to get on the end of a cross in front of Laporte and heads it powerfully past Simon. Game on!

57' - Penalty to Spain! The referee is going over to the pitchside monitor to check for a potential penalty. Moder appears to catch Moreno inside the box, but is it enough for a spot-kick? The penalty is given! The referee points to the spot having seen contact, but you have to say that is soft. Spain have a glorious chance to restore their lead.

58' - The penalty is missed! Moreno strikes it well but sees his spot-kick crash off the post and Morata shoots wide from the rebound! Has justice been served?

KEY STATS

Robert Lewandowski is the first Poland player to score in three different editions of the European Championships (2020, 2016, 2012).

Álvaro Morata has scored four of Spain's last five goals at European Championship finals; indeed, only Fernando Torres (five) has ever scored more goals in the competition for the nation.

Morata has scored 20 goals in just 42 appearances for Spain in all competitions, becoming the fastest player to reach this milestone with the national team since David Villa.

Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) has become the youngest ever player to make an appearance at the European Championships, overtaking Jude Bellingham's record (17y 349d) set for England six days ago.

