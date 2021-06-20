Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in the final game in Group A to finish third in Baku.

The Swiss team publicly apologised for their poor performance against Italy, and quickly went about getting redemption with two first-half goals against Turkey.

The first was off the back of a decent spell of possession from Turkey, who started the game brightly but were undone by a neat Haris Seferovic finish, the number nine producing a brilliant low drive into the far corner.

Twenty minutes later Xherdan Shaqiri produced a moment of magic. Once again the Turkish defence sat off the forward, which gave him time to pick out the top corner of the net leaving Ugurcan Cakır rooted to the spot.

In the second half the Swiss started quickly, but found their lead cut to just one goal after Irfan Kahveci found space on the edge of the box and curled the ball past Yann Sommer into the top corner.

But the Swiss responded quickly through Shaqiri who rifled his first time shot into the back of the net after a neat counter-attack.

But despite their valiant effort to grab more goals to increase their goal difference - and overhaul Wales, who lost 1-0 to Italy - the scoreline remained at 3-1 to leave them in third spot. History suggests that four points will be enough to qualify, but the Swiss must now wait on the other groups to finish to see if it is enough.

