Martin Dubravka scored a calamitous own goal during Slovakia’s clash with Spain at Euro 2020 – just minutes after saving a penalty.

A rogue pass from Lubomir Satka across his own goal found opponent Pablo Sarabia, who smashed an effort against the top of the crossbar.

The ball looped up into the air as Dubravka waited to tap it over for a corner, but the Newcastle United stopper inexplicably pawed it into his own net.

“Put it over the bar, just jump up and put over the bar,” exclaimed former Scotland international Ally McCoist on ITV commentary.

“As goalkeeping errors go, that is a howler.”

The European Championship had never seen an own goal by a goalkeeper prior to this tournament. It’s seen three already in 2021.

Wojciech Szczesny claimed the unwanted honour of doing it first during Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Slovakia, watching in horror as Robert Mak’s shot rebounded off the post, into him and into the net.

Lukas Hradecky made it a club of two when he inadvertently flapped the ball into the net during Finland's 2-0 defeat to Belgium.

But Dubravka ensured neither would be immortalised with the pick of the bunch, cancelling out any credit he had built from saving Alvaro Morata's first-half penalty.

