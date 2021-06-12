Italy didn't come into Euro 2020 with a great deal of expectation that they would be major challengers, but a brilliant 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome has reset a few expectations around the Azzurri.

Forwards Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were both on target on a night which witnessed an opening own goal from Merih Demiral as Euro 2020 finally got underway after a year's wait.

Roberto Mancini's side were in magnificent form in their opening group game, sending out a clear message to their rivals in the competition, and anyone underestimating their credentials.

But what was the reaction in Italy to the 3-0 win? And what is the next question they have to answer? Eurosport Italy's Simone Pace filled us in...

What has the reaction been in Italy to the opening result?

In Italy there is great enthusiasm after the match against Turkey. Italy had never scored three goals in a single European Championship match. The Azzurri played with courage, patience and intelligence from the first to the last minute. Mancini has found his men and wants to play his style of football always, regardless of who the opponent is. For Italy it's a great situation.

Italy haven't been favourites for many people, do you think we have underestimated you?

Italy have not lost in their past 28 matches, they qualified for Euro 2020 by winning every single group match and they qualified for the Nations League final four. Yes, perhaps Italy have been a little underestimated but there is no doubt that there are stronger and more experienced teams than the Azzurri at Euro 2020 - France and Belgium among them.

Who were seen as the star performers last night?

Three key players in my opinion. Chiellini (a wall), Spinazzola (a train on the left) and Berardi (a wonderful surprise).

Do Italy still have room for improvement?

Mancini thinks so, he said it immediately after the game yesterday. Now it will be important for Italy to keep the concentration high for the match against Switzerland. If - as everyone here in Italy hopes - Azzurri play the knockout phase it will be very interesting to see how the team will react against even stronger teams. The question is: How will Italy react in the face of difficulties?

Donnarumma is about to sign for PSG - what do you think of this imminent move?

Donnarumma is making a very risky choice even if economically it is very convenient for him and for his agent Mino Raiola. He leaves AC Milan, the club where he grew up and where he could have become a true captain and legend. Only time and the pitch will tell us if his choice was right. Mancini obviously hopes that this situation will be resolved in a very short time.

