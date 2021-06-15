With one round of group games competed at Euro 2020, we take a look back at how the 24 teams fared in their opening fixtures.

Group A

Italy

Grade: A-

Roberto Mancini’s side looked very lively in the tournament opener, dispatching a disappointing Turkey in the sort of fashion that suggested they will beat far better teams as the competition progresses.

Wales

Grade: B-

The Welsh would have certainly taken a point against Switzerland before the game, and it was a boost that Kieffer Moore hit his stride with such a fine headed finish.

But the lack of impact from Gareth Bale was a concern.

Gareth Bale of Wales applauds the fans after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Wales and Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan Image credit: Getty Images

Switzerland

Grade: C

Switzerland will still rate their chances of getting out of the group, but they won’t go much further than the round-of-16 if their off-colour display against Wales was anything to go by.

Turkey

Grade: F

Tipped by some as dark horses before the tournament, Turkey didn’t turn up against Italy.

More winnable games await for the youngest squad in the tournament, but Wales and Switzerland are no pushovers and they will need to show a lot more intent if they are to avoid a group-stage exit.

Group B

Belgium

Grade: B+

The top ranked side in world football weren’t given much of a test by Russia in their opening game, but what they did show was the sort of form that should worry everybody else in the competition.

And with Romelu Lukaku already amongst the goals, Roberto Martinez’s side will always have a chance.

Why Lukaku can be Belgium’s man man

Finland

Grade: C

It’s very hard to read much into Finland’s win over Denmark given the circumstances surrounding the match. But they should now qualify and we will learn what quality they have in the remainder of the group.

Denmark

Grade: A

Football takes a back seat when something like the Christian Eriksen incident happens.

It is to Denmark’s immense credit that they have carried themselves with such dignity after being put in such an emotionally difficult situation.

Schmeichel critical of UEFA's ''heat of the moment'' restart decision following Eriksen incident

Russia

Grade: E

The less said about Russia the better. The slip in standard from their home World Cup in 2018 to what we saw against Belgium was stark.

They will need to show an awful lot more against Finland and Denmark.

Group C

Austria

Grade: C

Tougher tests await for Austria after their opening win over North Macedonia, but they showed plenty of attacking threat in that win, and will have been watching with interest as the Dutch and Ukrainians showed defensive vulnerability in their meeting.

Netherlands

Grade: B+

It was the most entertaining game of the opening round of fixtures, but the Netherlands’ thrilling 3-2 win over Ukraine also showed why they probably won’t win the tournament.

The Netherlands won a 3-2 thriller against Ukraine Image credit: Getty Images

Ukraine

Grade: B-

It takes something to go toe-to-toe with a side as attacking as the Dutch, but Ukraine gave it their best shot.

They’ll take confidence from that ahead of the games that will decide their fate in Group C.

North Macedonia

Grade: C

The goal for Goran Pandev was a special moment for North Macedonia, but you fear that might be the high point of the tournament for them unless they can sharpen up at the back.

Group D

Czech Republic

Grade: B

What an odd 2-0 win that was for the Czechs. Camped in their own half for much of the game, they nevertheless left Hampden Park as deserved winners.

England

Grade: B

The big questions over whether Gareth Southgate has found the right formula with this group of players won’t be answered until the knockout stages.

Croatia

Grade: D-

Father Time is catching up with this great era of Croatian footballers and they looked a shadow of the side that reached the World Cup final during their loss to England.

Scotland

Grade: C-

Oh Scotland. The 23-year wait for an appearance at a men’s major tournament didn’t exactly end as the Tartan Army had hoped.

And there is a real fear that the Czech Republic game was the one that Steve Clarke’s side simply had to win if they were to progress from Group D.

But Scotland played some tidy stuff and still have a chance.

Kieran Tierney missed Scotland's defeat to Czech Republic Image credit: Getty Images

Group E

Slovakia

Grade: B

The win over Poland was quietly one of the biggest results in the opening round of games, and Slovakia were worth their win too.

They will hope to follow the Swedish blueprint and dominate Spain defensively, but Sweden vs Slovakia has the potential to be a tough watch.

Spain

Grade: C-

What was that from Spain? To have 85% possession and look quite that average in attack was severely disappointing from Luis Enrique’s side.

On another day the finishing may have been better… but also on another day Sweden might have punished them with some of those golden counter-attacking chances.

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Spain gives instructions to Pablo Sarabia of Spain during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group E match between Spain and Sweden Image credit: Getty Images

Sweden

Grade: B-

It wasn’t pretty, but my word it was effective. A point against Spain was always Janne Andersson’s plan, but it was nevertheless disappointing to see him take off Alexander Isak when the youngster had shown the potential to actually go and win the game against the odds.

Poland

Grade: E

Poland and major tournaments just don’t seem to go together. Robert Lewandowski and his colleagues are facing the prospect of another group stage exit in a tournament where they would really have fancied their chances of a last-16 game at the very least.

Group F

Portugal

Grade: A-

The defending champions have a really talented group of players and a completely different feel to the side that won in 2016.

France

Grade: B+

The World Cup winners are the team to beat and they showed exactly why against Germany in the biggest fixture of the opening round of group games.

Deschamps has a solid defence and a strong midfield with a potent attacking trio – that’s a pretty decent formula in anyone’s book.

Germany

Grade: C-

This isn’t a vintage Germany, but they can take some encouragement from keeping the tournament favourites France at bay for much of their Group F clash. It’s hard to see this squad winning it though.

Kai Havertz (Germany; left) against Presnel Kimpembe (France) Image credit: Getty Images

Hungary

Grade: D-

The packed crowd in Budapest made their opening game a spectacle, but there was nothing on the pitch from Hungary to suggest that they will trouble either Germany or France.

