England have been hit with three charges from UEFA after the Euro 2020 semi-final triumph over Denmark at Wembley.

There were several controversial moments in a thrilling game, none more then the penalty decision for England after Raheem Sterling went down under a challenge.

But there was also some unsavoury incidents in the stands with cameras catching a laser pointer being used to distract Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel.

The laser was being shown in the goalkeeper’s eyes before Kane struck his spot-kick and UEFA confirmed on Thursday morning England would be charged over the incident.

A statement read: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course."

England will also face charges over booing during Denmark’s national anthem and for fans setting off flares inside Wembley.

The Three Lions are likely to be hit with fines for the offences, but England can still look forward to a final on Sunday.

Italy are the final obstacle for England to lift their first European Championship trophy and their first major silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

Southgate would not have been tipped by many to finally lead England back to a major final, but the head coach was full of praise for his players after the fightback against Denmark.

"I'm so proud of the players. It’s an incredible occasion to be a part of, the fans were incredible all night," Southgate told ITV.

"We told the players that they would have to show resilience and come back from some setbacks, and we did that.

"I felt we would get over the line but knew we would have different sorts of battles. Denmark are so underrated as a team, they did cause us a lot of problems.

"When you have waited as long as we have to get through to a final, given the limited amount of international experience some of the players have, they have done an incredible job.

"The most pleasing thing is that we’ve given our fans and nation a fantastic night, and the journey carries on for another four days.

"For the team to come through this sort of a night… we suffered in Moscow on a night like this, we managed to put that right.”

Charges against England

Use of laser pointer by its supporters - Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

