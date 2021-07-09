Hungary must play their next three games behind closed doors after UEFA found their fans guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.
The charges, which relate to racism and other discriminatory conduct, were made following incidents in all of the Magyarok’s group matches in June against Portugal, France and Germany.
The Hungarian Football Federation have also been fined 100,000 Euro for the number of fan breaches while the third match of the ban is suspended for a two-year probationary period.
Euro 2020
Kane ready to realise boyhood dream in biggest game of career
Hungary are set to host a World Cup qualifier with England in September but the punishment is only attached to UEFA matches and not ones involving FIFA.
- Kane and Sterling channel 1966 in leading England back to the promised land
- Hayward: 'Distractions' helped make Sterling England's most influential player
Homophobic banners were seen during Hungary’s opening match of Euro 2020 against Portugal at the Puskas Arena while fans were seen marching and asking players to stop taking the knee in protest against racism ahead of the clash with France.
Anti-LGBT chanting and another banner was then reported during their final Group F contest with Germany in Munich, which came after UEFA had refused a request from the city’s mayor for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colours as a show of support.
'I've never heard Wembley like that' - Southgate after Denmark win
Euro 2020
Opinion: Win or lose, there’s more to come from this England team
Euro 2020
'It's not fair' - UEFA chief Ceferin vows to axe Euro 2020 format