Hungary must play their next three games behind closed doors after UEFA found their fans guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

The charges, which relate to racism and other discriminatory conduct, were made following incidents in all of the Magyarok’s group matches in June against Portugal, France and Germany.

The Hungarian Football Federation have also been fined 100,000 Euro for the number of fan breaches while the third match of the ban is suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Hungary are set to host a World Cup qualifier with England in September but the punishment is only attached to UEFA matches and not ones involving FIFA.

