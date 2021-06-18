Gareth Southgate’s side looked short of creativity for much of the match and were fortunate that Scotland didn’t convert a couple of good chances, with Che Adams twice going close in the second half.

England striker Harry Kane also had another difficult game and has now managed just three shots – none on target – and six touches in the opposition box at Euro 2020.

“I think it’s a major problem for England,” former Scotland captain Souness said on ITV.

“He is England’s one player who is proven at getting goals at this level on a regular basis, if that isn’t happening then you’re not going very far. Apart from Harry Kane I don’t see that team…football ain’t coming home with that team and the way they are playing.”

He added: “Kane looks a shadow of the player we know he is. He looks leggy and lacking enthusiasm. I know a centre forward is 90 per cent relying on the passes he gets, and he’s not getting a lot from that midfield, but Harry doesn’t look himself, he looks jaded and tired. He needs to wake himself up.”

Kane, who might be moving clubs this summer as he seeks to leave Tottenham, wasn’t the only England player who struggled to shine at Wembley.

Former England striker Ian Wright said he was “embarrassed” by the display and questioned some of Southgate’s decisions, including taking Phil Foden off in the 63rd minute.

“You look at the chances created, not enough balls into the last third for people to play. Why did he take Phil Foden off? There’s no way he should be leaving the pitch. It’s very disappointing to see.

“You have Jadon Sancho on the bench, 16 goals and 14 assists this season, and he doesn’t get on, and we need to create. We can talk about Harry Kane but do we really create enough? We are meant to be one of the favourites to win the tournament and I was embarrassed for us today.”

The result leaves England second in the group, behind Czech Republic on goal difference.

They will now need to beat the Czechs on Tuesday to finish top of the group.

'We have a genuine chance of qualifying' - Clarke delighted at silencing critics

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane added on Kane: “He doesn’t look up to speed, he’s on his heels all the time. If England really want to compete they need their star men to perform.”

Scotland are bottom of Group D and will need a win in their final game against Croatia to have a chance of qualifying.

