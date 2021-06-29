Alan Shearer believes England will never have a "better opportunity" of winning the European Championships following their 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley.

The victory puts the Three Lions into Saturday's quarter-final in Rome against either Ukraine or Sweden.

And with the semi-finals and final scheduled to be held at Wembley and the elimination of favourites France and reigning champions Portugal, Shearer said this is a golden opportunity for Gareth Southgate to lift the trophy.

Euro 2020 'Fearlessness' and 'swagger' biggest difference for England at Euro 2020 - Ferdinand 13/06/2021 AT 17:01

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Gareth Southgate of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Speaking on the BBC, he said: "If you could have picked something like that [draw] then you would have.

"As I said before the game there's a lot of talk saying we can't finish top because we might play France or Portugal or whoever.

"We've beaten Germany and we've done it in an impressive way today.

"The draw is decent I would say. England will never ever, ever have a better opportunity of winning the Euros than this opportunity now.

"They're at Wembley, I know they go away for the next game but if they're lucky enough to get to a final that would have been six games at Wembley and you can't ask for any more than that with an atmosphere like this."

Former England striker Shearer also believes the victory over Joachim Low's side was the perfect response to criticism of Southgate for being too conservative in his tactics.

He added: "There was plenty of impatient people in this stadium shouting for more forward players.

"He had his game plan, he put [Jack] Grealish on at the right time.

"It was dogged performance, they did what they had to."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson of England celebrate their side's victory after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, Englan Image credit: Getty Images

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand also praised Southgate for his tactics and bringing on Grealish in the second half.

He said: "In terms of character, everyone was saying Southgate is negative, conservative.

"He has a game plan to be hard to beat.

"He made good substitutions, he brought Grealish on and he played a part for the second goal."

Ferdinand is also confident that England can win their first major tournament since 1966.

"This feels like its going to be our tournament. Things are falling into place for us.

"We are also making our own luck, we are hard to beat."

Euro 2020 Southgate could be 'saving' Grealish for later in Euro 2020 - Ferdinand 13/06/2021 AT 13:31