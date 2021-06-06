England supporters booed their national team’s players when they took in a knee in an anti-racist gesture.

The players had lined up ahead of their international friendly with Romania as they prepare for their Euro 2020 participation.

Before the match, England manager Gareth Southgate insisted his players would continue to take part in the gesture, which was introduced upon the return of Premier League football following the coronavirus pandemic pause last year.

Jeers were heard as players started to kneel, while other fans then joined in with applause.

Similar jeers were made ahead of England’s friendly with Austria in midweek, and Southgate said that his players had “had enough” of being confronted over the gesture and that any “adverse reaction” would not be enough to get them to stop.

