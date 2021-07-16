Eni Aluko believes ‘people don’t care enough about racism’ after taking the decision to delete her Twitter.

The retired footballer deleted her account in the wake of the disgusting abuse directed at England trio Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford.

Aluko does not think social media platforms will change until people begin to delete their accounts and the Angel City sporting director said there isn’t the same level of ‘energy’ directed at fighting racist abuse as there was to stopping the European Super League.

"People don't care enough about racism," Aluko told Sky Sports

When there was a suggestion the Super League was going to happen, there was pandemonium.

“For three days, pundits, fans, broadcasters, it was not going to happen, and we made a U-turn [against] some of the richest people in the world because we didn't want football to change in this country. People made sure that didn't happen.

"I don't really see the same energy for [the fight against] racism. I see people condemning on Twitter, but that's a given, you should condemn racism, but now we've got to move it up a notch and care a bit more.

"We've got to make actions where it hurts and pinches a little bit. I deleted Twitter, I'm not going to be on the platform until I see or hear about change.

“That's what you've got to do. Delete Twitter. Not just for four days, delete it until further notice, until there are IDs and identification online, so if you want to tweet racism, know you're likely to be arrested for it.

Fans cover vandalised Rashford mural with love hearts and messages of support

"If you're going to be abusive there has to be criminal consequences because you can't just do it on the street. We have to be really honest.

“People don't care enough, it has become a performative thing that people just talk about. I'm tired talking about it."

A giant mural in support of the three England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka has been unveiled in Manchester Image credit: Getty Images

Sako, Rashford and Sancho have all penned emotional responses to the abuse they have faced, calling on the likes of Twitter and Instagram to root out racists and insist on further identification for account users.

Boris Johnson said this week social media companies will face massive fines if they continue to allow racism to circulate on their platforms, but Aluko thinks there is simply not enough being done to stop racism in sport.

"The government needs to be consistent in its calling out of racism. You can't be seen to allow or appease people who stand for racism, or apologists for racism, while also calling out racism. It needs consistency," Aluko added.

We're going back to what people say. But what are people doing? What is the government doing, what is the change that is going to happen as a result of action?

"I would say the same to Tyrone, who has been amazing in his organisation and mobilisation of players to kneel, but I have to be honest, I'm equally frustrated about kneeling. I support it, I think it's powerful, but we're still here after a year talking about racism."

She added: "Clearly we need to do more than kneeling."

