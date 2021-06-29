Frank de Boer has stepped down as manager of the Netherlands national team after they were knocked out by the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

The Netherlands were the favourites going into the game but Matthijs de Ligt’s red card gave their opponents a numerical advantage and they were able to secure a 2-0 victory.

A statement read:

“After consultations in Zeist between Nico-Jan Hoogma, Eric Gudde, Frank de Boer and his agent Guido Albers this afternoon, it has been decided that both parties will separate with immediate effect. Frank de Boer has announced that he does not want to continue, which is also in line with the contract between both parties, which required a place in the quarterfinals. That contract will not be renewed.”

Frank de Boer said: "In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear. When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed, that pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for the Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification. I want to thank everyone, of course the fans and the players. My compliments also to the management who have created a real top sports climate here on campus."

Nico-Jan Hoogma added: “Despite all of Frank's efforts, the goal of at least reaching the quarterfinals has not been achieved. If that had not been achieved, we would evaluate, which could possibly have produced a different outcome. We had bet on a better European Championship, but that didn't work out. The choice for Frank turned out differently than we had hoped. A successor must now be found by me, after good internal consultation. It is imperative to do so, because September 1st we will be playing the important qualifier against Norway in Oslo. We will now evaluate further, broader than just the coach, sharpen the profile, do the work that can be expected of us here.”

The Czech Republic will now play Denmark in the quarter-finals this Saturday.

