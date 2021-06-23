England will play old rivals Germany in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening.
England's 1-0 wins over Croatia and Czech Republic and a goalless draw with Scotland in Group D ensured Gareth Southgate's side finished as group winners.
The Three Lions had to wait until Wednesday night to discover who would be their Round of 16 opponent.
Euro 2020
Opinion: Celebration of goal records are beneath brilliant Ronaldo
In the end it was Germany who finished second in Group F after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary at the Allianz Arena.
Portugal's third-placed finish in the group following a 2-2 draw with France means Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will take on Belgium in the other stand-out Round of 16 tie in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday night.
Check out the full draw below...
ROUND OF 16
Saturday 26 June
1: Wales v Denmark (17:00, Amsterdam)
2: Italy v Austria (20:00, London)
Sunday 27 June
3: Netherlands v Czech Republic (17:00, Budapest)
4: Belgium v Portugal (20:00, Bilbao)
Monday 28 June
5: Croatia v Spain (17:00, Copenhagen)
6: France v Switzerland (20:00, Bucharest)
Tuesday 29 June
7: England vs Germany (17:00, London)
8: Sweden vs Ukraine (20:00, Glasgow)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 2 July
QF1: France/Switzerland vs Croatia/Spain (17:00, St Petersburg)
QF2: Belgium/Portugal vs Italy/Austria (20:00, Munich)
Saturday 3 July
QF3: Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark (17:00, Baku)
QF4: Sweden/Ukraine vs England/Germany (20:00, Rome)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 6 July
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)
Wednesday 7 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)
FINAL
Sunday 11 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)
Euro 2020
Euro 2020 - Does a lopsided draw enhance or devalue the competition?
Euro 2020
England suffer another Covid-19 scare as reporter tests positive at training camp