England will play old rivals Germany in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening.

England's 1-0 wins over Croatia and Czech Republic and a goalless draw with Scotland in Group D ensured Gareth Southgate's side finished as group winners.

The Three Lions had to wait until Wednesday night to discover who would be their Round of 16 opponent.

In the end it was Germany who finished second in Group F after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary at the Allianz Arena.

Portugal's third-placed finish in the group following a 2-2 draw with France means Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will take on Belgium in the other stand-out Round of 16 tie in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday night.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 26 June

1: Wales v Denmark (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: Italy v Austria (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: Netherlands v Czech Republic (17:00, Budapest)

4: Belgium v Portugal (20:00, Bilbao)

Monday 28 June

5: Croatia v Spain (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: France v Switzerland (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: England vs Germany (17:00, London)

8: Sweden vs Ukraine (20:00, Glasgow)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 2 July

QF1: France/Switzerland vs Croatia/Spain (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Belgium/Portugal vs Italy/Austria (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Sweden/Ukraine vs England/Germany (20:00, Rome)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

FINAL

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

