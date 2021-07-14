Jadon Sancho has said that ‘hate will never win’ after confirming he saw the racist abuse aimed at him after the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Sancho was one of three England players, alongside Marcus Rashford and Buyako Saka, to miss penalties in the shootout on Sunday night.

In the aftermath of the defeat the three players were subject to racist abuse on their respective social media accounts.

Euro 2020 'Nobody defends booing' - Johnson denies Patel backing jeering of England players 6 HOURS AGO

On Instagram, Sancho recalled the events of the penalty he failed to convert and the experience of the tournament.

“I’ve had a couple of days to reflect on Sunday's final and still feel a mix of emotions,” he began.

“I would like to say sorry to all my teammates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I let down. This is by far the worst feeling I’ve felt in my career. It’s hard to even put into words the real feeling, but there were so many positives to take away from this tournament though the defeat will hurt for a long time.

'Racial abuse at England players after final disgusting and disgraceful'

“My first thought before going into any football match is always “How can I help my team?, how am I going to assist ? how am I going to score ? how am I going to create chances ? And that’s exactly what I wanted to do with that penalty, help the team. I was ready and confident to take it, these are the moment's you dream of as a kid, it is why I play football. These are the pressured situations you want to be under as a footballer. I’ve scored penalties before at club level, I’ve practiced them countless times for both club and country so I picked my corner but it just wasn’t meant to be this time.

“We all had the same ambitions and objectives. We wanted to bring the trophy home.

This has been one of the most enjoyable camps I’ve been part of in my career so far, the togetherness of the team has been unmatched, a real family on and off the pitch.”

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward, who is expected to join Manchester United this summer, addressed the abuse he had faced with his England colleagues.

“I’m not going pretend [sic] that I didn’t see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new. As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable.

“Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream. I am proud of this England team and how we have united the whole nation in what has been a difficult 18 months for so many people. Much as we wanted to win the tournament, we will build and learn from this experience going forward. I want to say a massive thank you for all the positive messages and love and support that far outweighed the negative. It’s been an honour as always representing England and wearing the Three Lions shirt, and I have no doubt we’ll be back even stronger! Stay safe & see you soon ❤️”

Euro 2020 'Nobody has won more than me' - Jorginho rates his own Ballon d'Or chances 10 HOURS AGO