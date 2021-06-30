Thomas Muller has admitted he will be haunted by his glaring miss against England after Germany’s exit from Euro 2020.

England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley , but Muller had a golden opportunity to equalise when he was clean through on goal. Muller shot wide and England would go on to score a second to kill off the last-16 tie.

The Bayern Munich star is often reliable in front of goal and Muller released a heartbroken statement after the game.

“That was it, that one moment that sticks in your mind and keeps you awake at night,” he said on Instagram.

“The kind of moment you work for, train for, live for.

"The moment where it falls on you to get your team back on level terms in a tight knockout game and send an entire football nation into ecstasy.

To have this opportunity and then waste it hurts like hell.

“It hurts to think about the whole team, my team-mates and our coach, who all put their trust in me to be there and deliver at exactly that moment.

“But most of all, it hurts because of all the Germany fans out there who stood by us and supported us throughout this tournament, despite the difficult circumstances.”

While Muller will continue to kick himself over the missed chance, Kai Havertz insisted the forward was not to blame for the result.

Havertz was quizzed about Muller’s failure to hit the target at a crucial moment, but defended his team-mate.

“No (he doesn’t often miss those opportunities) but all offensive players had good chances so it’s not only about Thomas it’s about everybody the whole team,” he said.

We could’ve created more chances, we didn’t do that so it’s very tough to take that. England has a good squad, good players.

“We have them too of course and we are very disappointed to lose the game but we have to keep on going and it’s hard to take for us.”

Thomas Müller (links unten) vergibt gegen England die entscheidende Chance Image credit: Getty Images

While Germany pack their bags, England will take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.

It will be England’s first game away from home at Euro 2020 and Ukraine will be flying high after their dramatic extra-time victory over Sweden.

