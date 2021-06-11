Roberto Mancini was pleased with his side’s 3-0 win over Turkey in Euro 2020’s opening match.

Italy scored three second-half goals at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to take all three points, and Mancini was satisfied with the performance.

"We played well. With it being the first match, it wasn't easy and we were against a good team,” he said.

"The crowd helped us, and it was crucial for us to move the ball quickly."

Italy striker Ciro Immobile, who scored one of the goals for his side, said: "We showed patience in the first half.

"Turkey are a strong side and caused problems for many top teams. We tried to tire them out, moving the ball left and right and trying to spread them. Unfortunately, we regularly struggled to break their wall."

Fellow goalscorer Lorenzo Insigne added: "Our strength is the group; the coach has created a great group in which there are no starters and bench players and each one of us is always ready to sacrifice for our teammates. Winning is the most important thing – if I score, even better. It was a great night."

Italy next play Switzerland on Wednesday night at the same venue, while Turkey play Wales in Baku earlier on the same day.

