Kalvin Phillips joins Nick Pope as a doubt for Euro 2020 after he suffered a shoulder injury in Leeds' 3-1 win over West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season.
The 25-year-old midfielder suffered the injury after putting in a heavy challenge on West Brom's Grady Diangana in the final minutes.
As well as picking up a booking, Phillips could now miss the European Championships with England as he left the pitch holding his shoulder.
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa told BT Sport post-match: "I couldn't tell you if the injury is severe or not but I hope that he can go to the Euros.
"Sincerely I haven't received any information as to the gravity of the injury. We all hope that it's something that can be resolved quickly.
"Knowing the fortitude of Kalvin, I know he has the resources to quicken any problem he may have."
