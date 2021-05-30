Manchester City’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered a fracture eye socket and nose during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

The fracture could keep De Bruyne out of next month’s rescheduled Euro 2020 fixtures.

The 29-year-old playmaker was caught by Chelsea’s Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, and it appeared to be a troublesome problem as Kyle Walker stood by the player as he received treatment from City’s medical team.

De Bruyne left the pitch in tears, and was taken to hospital as the swelling around his face worsened, and confirmed in a Twitter message the severity of his injury on Sunday morning.

The Belgian wrote: "My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now.

"Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

With the European Championship now less than a fortnight away, the Belgium international’s participation could be in doubt.

Belgium's first game of the tournament is against Russia on Saturday, June 12.

The country’s national team boss Roberto Martinez has until Tuesday 1 June to decide the members of his squad.

