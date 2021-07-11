Kieran Trippier starts for England in their Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, but Phil Foden has failed to recover to make the team.

Foden had picked up a knock that is not a long-term problem but is enough to keep him out of contention for the final.

Southgate has elected to bring in Trippier, who has recovered from his own injury problem

There is a space for the Atletico player as well as Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones and Harry Maguire.

Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Mount are picked in midfield, and Harry Kane is partnered again by Raheem Sterling in attack.

Italy meanwhile start with Ciro Immobile, Federicho Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is joined by Marco Verratti and Nicolo Borrelo in the middle, with a backline of Giovanni di Lorenzo, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson and Leonardo Bonucci in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

