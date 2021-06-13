France striker Kylian Mbappe has said his row with Olivier Giroud will not unsettle the team at Euro 2020 - but admitted he was "a little affected by it".

Chelsea striker Giroud implicitly criticised Mbappe for failing to find him often enough during France’s friendly game with Bulgaria on Tuesday last week.

"I was a little quiet because, sometimes, I made runs and the balls didn’t come to me," Giroud said to L’Equipe.

"I am not saying that I always make the best runs, but I am seeking to offer solutions in the box."

Mbappe was reportedly furious with Giroud and had to be stopped from commenting publicly until these recent comments. Speaking on Sunday, Mbappe did not deny the pair were at odds but looked to move on.

“I spoke with Olivier Giroud. Everyone knows what happened. It is true that I was a little affected by it," Mbappe explained.

“But we are not going to make a big deal about it because we are here to represent France, that is the most important thing.

“It is more that he said it publicly than the fact that he said it. I saw him in the dressing room and he didn’t say anything to me.

“He expressed a feeling that I have had 365 times during a match.”

France play Germany on Tuesday night in their opening group stage match.

