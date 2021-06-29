The PSG forward’s spot-kick meant that Switzerland were able to complete a surprise 5-4 shootout win in Bucharest on Monday night, qualifying for the quarter-finals and sending one of the pre-match favourites home.

Speaking after the game, Deschamps said none of the squad were annoyed with the striker.

Euro 2020 Switzerland defeat 'One of the worst fiascos in the history of France' - Inside Europe AN HOUR AGO

“No one is angry with him,” he said.

Echoing his pre-tournament comments about focusing too hard on particular matches, he did not see the merit in examining their defeat too much in the immediate aftermath.

“I talked to our players, we know the strength of this squad and team, we had many magnificent moments together,” he explained.

“Today really hurts and lots of sadness, there were many good things we did in this match but not everything. If we think about this match too much it won’t help us.

This Euro was really difficult, that is not an excuse. Now the last European Champion and World Champion will have to go home. It hurts, but we have to accept it.

Switzerland play Spain in their next match on Friday July 2.

