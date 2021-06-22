Wembley Stadium will welcome more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, the government has announced.

The figure represents 75% of Wembley’s capacity, and the move comes after reports that UEFA had considered switching the games to Hungary where there are no restrictions on attending sporting events.

The British government has recently put back its final relaxation of covid-related restrictions, but appears to have rowed back on the rules for Euro 2020 games.

Ticket holders will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test or prove they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the match they are attending.

Spectators will be able to use the NHS app or other printed documentation to prove their status, and a lateral flow test will be permitted to be displayed digitally.

The announcement comes after stories at the weekend suggested that sponsors and other corporate dignitaries would be allowed to attend without having to undergo standard restrictions for visitors to the UK.

