Didier Deschamps is confident Karim Benzema will be fit for France’s Euro 2020 opener against Germany next Tuesday.

Euro 2020 Southgate is a great England manager already - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO

France fans were obviously concerned by images of Benzema going off injured, but after the game coach Deschamps played down fears the goalscorer was set for a spell on the sidelines.

“He took a good hit on the muscle above the knee,” said Deschamps.

“He stopped playing because he felt it hardening but the medical staff are at his side.

We have a high level medical staff, we are going to do the right thing.

“It will get better day by day. I have no particular concern this evening. There is nothing dramatic.”

Benzema himself gestured to the bench to be substituted and needed strapping on his right leg. Reports in France say Benzema was confident he had suffered a dead leg rather than a serious injury and was able to move around after the match without assistance.

Deschamp confirmed Benzema's exit was only precautionary, saying: "He suffered a blow to the inside of the knee and the muscle above the knee, I don’t know how you call it.

He felt stiffness in the muscle and we didn’t want to take risks. So this is why he left the pitch.

In Benzema’s absence, Olivier Giroud reminded Deschamps of his quality with a brace in the 3-0 win over Bulgaria.

Many are expecting Giroud will fall down the pecking order with Benzema back in the squad, but Giroud will have boosted his chances of starting against Germany with an excellent performance from the bench.

“It made some of my friends laugh, because they call me that, the phoenix from Grenoble,” Giroud told M6 after the game.

'Thank you Didier!' - Benzema speaks after France return

“It is a compliment because it means that no matter the circumstances, I don’t give up.

When I am called upon, the most important thing is to get the job done.

“I had a couple of good passes from my colleagues. They know where I make my movements towards and I just needed to finish well.”

Karim Benzama exits after an injury during the international friendly match between France and Bulgaria Image credit: Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann was also on the scoresheet for France, who are clear favourites to win Euro 2020.

France are the reigning world champions, but have a difficult group to navigate through. Germany and holders Portugal are also in Group F, with Hungary making up the final spot.

Les Blues will be keen to finish top of the group to avoid what could be a tight fight for second and third. The four best placed third-placed teams will qualify for the last 16, meaning all three big hitters in Group F could go through to the knockout stages.

Euro 2020 France suffer injury scare as Benzema is subbed off in friendly 12 HOURS AGO