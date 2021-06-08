France suffered an injury scare the week before Euro 2020 as Karim Benzema went off during the first half of a friendly against Bulgaria.

The Real Madrid striker, who was a shock inclusion in Didier Deschamps' squad, gestured to the bench to be subbed off in the 37th minute.

He had strapping around his right leg and looked to be walking with a slight limp when he went off.

However, several reports claim that Benzema only suffered a dead leg and was taken off as a precaution ahead of France’s tournament opener against Germany next Tuesday.

TF1 say he limped down the tunnel at half-time, but was able to move without assistance.

Benzema, who is playing only his second game for his country since 2015, was replaced by Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for France with an overhead kick.

France are in Group F at Euro 2020 along with Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

