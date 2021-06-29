Freddie Ljungberg believes Marcus Danielson's sending off was the turning point in Sweden's 2-1 extra time defeat to Ukraine in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Danielson was controversially dismissed in the 100th minute after a VAR review for a high challenge on Artem Besedin and Sweden were eventually broken when Artem Dovbyk grabbed the winner in the dying seconds.

The result sees Ukraine set up a quarter-final clash with England on Saturday in Rome.

Former Sweden midfielder Ljungberg told the BBC: "They did well, of course Sweden had a sending off that's the biggest talking point.

Sweden – Ukraine, Euro-2020 Image credit: Getty Images

"It probably was [correct decision].

"Then the game changed. Ukraine were by far the better team and scored a great header in the end."

Reflecting on their tournament as a whole, the ex-Arsenal player added: "We felt with the draw Sweden were first in their group, they had a good draw into this game compared to what they could have had.

"I felt Sweden did quite well, but that sending off was vital."

Former Wales defender Ashley Williams praised Sweden for the way they defended after being reduced to ten men.

He said: "They [Ukraine] kept probing and pushing against a Swedish team that defended their box really well with ten men.

"It was a shame, Sweden defended the box well and the centre of the pitch.

"Ukraine were struggling to find something."

