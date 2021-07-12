Gareth Southgate has confirmed his intention to lead England to the 2022 World Cup, but is not looking beyond the tournament in Qatar.

Southgate led England to the final of Euro 2020, and emerged with huge credit in the bank following the loss to Italy on penalties

The FA said during the tournament that they would like to extend their manager’s contract, but Southgate wants to take a break before returning to mastermind World Cup qualification.

"I don't think now is an appropriate time to be thinking about it,” Southgate said in response to a question about signing a new contract. “We have to qualify for Qatar.

I need time to go away and reflect on Euro 2020. I need a rest.

“I don't want to commit to anything longer than I should and I don't want to outstay my welcome so all of those things need consideration.

"I want to take the team to Qatar. I feel we have made progress over the four years, we have had a fourth, a third and a second-placed finish and that is as good as anyone.”

Southgate is thrilled to have the backing of the FA, but wants to take stock before making a decision on whether to extend his stay in a job that currently sits at five years.

"It is an amazing experience but to lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll,” he said.

"I said at the time it is great to have that internal support, you greatly value that as a manager.”

