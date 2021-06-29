Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling for responding to his critics with his third goal of the tournament in England's 2-0 win against Germany at Wembley.

Sterling's place in the team had been questioned before Euro 2020 after a dip in form at Manchester City but he has scored against Croatia, the Czech Republic and the opener against Joachim Low's side.

Southgate told the BBC: "Raheem has to prove people wrong all the time.

"He's been immense for us over three, four years. He knows we have the faith in him, that trust in him. His performances have been electric."

The Three Lions boss added he will never be able to forget his penalty miss against Germany in the Euro 96 semi-final at Wembley but is pleased to give the England fans a quarter-final on Saturday.

He added: "I'm just so pleased.

"I was looking at the big screen and saw David Seaman; for the team-mates I played with, I can't change that.

"It'll always hurt.

"But what's lovely is we've given people another day to remember, and now we've got to go and do it in Rome."

The result was the first defeat that Germany have suffered at Wembley since the 1966 World Cup final.

England midfielder Declan Rice admitted he has never been part of a team with so much togetherness.

The West Ham player told the BBC: "We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, Saturday's a massive game, travelling to Rome and we want to get to the semi-finals.

"But all I can say is the occasion, the fans, the players how we were up for it - I've not been a part of a team with togetherness like this.

"We really believe we've got the quality and that with the tournament being pretty much at Wembley, we can keep progressing."

Rice added: "It's incredible. A lot of people, you looked at the group stage games, had written us off with complaints about the performances, not scoring enough goals.

"But as players you put that to the back of your mind, and I think we did that today."

