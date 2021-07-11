Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini says England forwards Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling "are no spring chickens" and thinks the Three Lions' bench could have made the final of Euro 2020.

The 36-year-old has forged a formidable partnership at the European Championships with Leonardo Bonucci, 34, who have conceded just three goals in the tournament.

The tactical focus ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley has been on the battle between Italy's two central defenders and England forward duo Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Chiellini insists the Italy backline are prepared for whoever they come up against, but has credited the depth in the England squad.

"Kane and Sterling aren't that young, they are no spring chickens. (Phil) Foden, (Bukayo) Saka and (Jadon) Sancho, that's different," Chiellini told reporters.

"Everyone has their own attributes. If you match me against Sterling in a foot race, I don't think I ever beat him to the punch. Maybe in situations where there is a ball to be won in a 50-50 or there is a long ball from the goalkeeper, I might be more likely to win the header.

"I need to limit their attributes, it also depends on who plays. Kane and Sterling are different, the others have their own qualities.

England's bench could have made it to the final themselves because they have extraordinary players. Thankfully it is a team game, it's not Chiellini and Bonucci versus Kane and Sterling, ultimately it is Italy versus England.

Chiellini was full of praise for Kane and is looking foward to have an "exciting battle" with the Tottenham striker.

"I still remember the first time I came up against him in a friendly in Turin and he immediately impressed with how many attributes he has," the Juventus defender said.

"He is very technical, shoots well from distance, he's good in the air and takes free-kicks.

"He impressed me from day one when playing against Tottenham, I am a big fan of him. I have the 'good fortune' to play him tomorrow night, it's an exciting battle."

