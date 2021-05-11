Published 11/05/2021 at 10:02 GMT | Updated 11/05/2021 at 12:14 GMT

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday.

"Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury," Norwich, who earned promotion to the Premier League, said in a statement

"Subsequent scans and further assessments have since revealed significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in McLean's right knee.

"McLean will now undergo further assessment with an orthopaedic consultant to ascertain a management and rehabilitation plan for the injury."

McLean said he was "devastated" after the injury.

"Absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I'll miss the Euros," he said on Twitter.

"Lots of hard work to come and I'll be supporting the lads from afar."

