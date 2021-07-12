Leonardo Bonucci has admitted Italy were driven on by the celebratory mood of England fans at Wembley, claiming the Azzurri “once again taught a lesson.”

Bonucci was integral to Italy’s success, as his second-half goal cancelled out Luke Shaw’s early strike and he also converted in the shootout.

In the immediate aftermath, Bonucci was caught on camera shouting “it’s coming to Rome,” in clear response to “football’s coming home” sweeping through England during the tournament.

Bonucci has demonstrated throughout his career with Juventus and Italy that he does not shirk the big occasion, and he revelled in the atmosphere at Wembley on Sunday.

“It’s a unique feeling and we are relishing it,” Bonucci told Rai . “Seeing 58,000 people leave before the trophy was handed out is something to relish, now the Cup is coming to Rome.

They thought it was staying in London, sorry for them, but Italy once again taught a lesson.

“We said during the warm-up, what was happening in the stands was purely just background noise. We had 34 games unbeaten, all we needed to do was exactly what we’d done so far to get here, not one bit more, not one bit less.”

'It is for them, it is for us' - Bonucci on bringing it home for Italian fans

Coach Roberto Mancini has done a wonderful job since taking charge of the national side, and victory at Wembley extended their unbeaten run to 34 games.

The former Manchester City boss was extremely emotional after seeing his side triumph, and said victory was earned due to hard work.

"It was the emotion which happens after achieving something incredible. It was the emotion of seeing the guys celebrate and the fans in the stands," he said

"Seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the hard work we have put in over the last three years, but specifically the last 50 days which have been very hard.

"It's the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit over the last 50 days, they have really created something which can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph."

