Luis Enrique said he has been “amazed” by Alvaro Morata after the striker starred in extra-time to help Spain beat Croatia 5-3 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Morata faced criticism from his own fans during the group stages after missing a penalty in the 5-0 win over Slovakia.

But after he scored one and set up another against Croatia, Spain head coach Luis Enrique said: “I don't want to see another Alvaro, this is the Alvaro that amazes me.

“He has a lot of personality, he endures situations that none of you would like to endure. I have seen a commendable attitude. I’m very happy for him.”

Morata dedicated his extra-time goal to his “wife, children and all the people who support me”.

"It is true that I have lived things that do not like, but the majority of Spain is with me. The goal is for my wife, my children and all the people who support. You have to suffer to live moments like this."

Reflecting on the game, which Spain led 3-1 until late in normal time, Luis Enrique added: “It is true that our biggest mistake has been to think that we had it done with 3-1.

“We are very grateful to the support of the people, and it has been a pleasure to see red jerseys in the stands.

“The team has fought, they have believed and the game leaves us many positive things. This national team has a goal and plays football well.

“Whoever wants to beat us is going to have to run a lot and play very well.”

Spain will next face France or Switzerland.

