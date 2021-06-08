Donny van de Beek is out of the Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign due to injury.

The Dutch Football Association did not specify what injury the Manchester United midfielder had sustained but said he will miss their campaign which starts on Sunday against Ukraine.

"Donny van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by," it said in a statement.

"The Manchester United midfielder is struggling with an injury."

Netherlands head coach Frank de Boer has not replaced the former Ajax midfielder in his squad.

The 24-year-old has won 19 caps and last played for his country in the 7-0 win against Gibraltar in March.

He has scored three goals in his last five games for his country since October.

