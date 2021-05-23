Goalkeeper Nick Pope is a major doubt for Euro 2020 with a knee problem which requires surgery.

The 29-year-old had been absent for Burnley's last two games against Leeds United and Liverpool with the injury and is now set to miss the upcoming European championships with England this summer.

“Unfortunately, Nick is going to need a minor operation on his knee this week," Burnley manager Sean Dyche told BT Sport.

“That’s not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team. We’ll wait and see.

“It’s nothing too serious, we don’t think, but it still needed doing. He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn’t quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgement call on that.

"It’s mainly down to him and he knows what he’s got to do. He’ll have that (the operation) done this week and hopefully, it will settle down for a quick recovery."

Pope has played seven times for England and he was expected to be a part of the Three Lions squad.

