UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the shocking scenes around Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen “put everything in life into perspective”.

Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020 was temporarily halted after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required emergency treatment, including CPR.

Eriksen is now reported to be awake in hospital and the match in Copenhagen has resumed.

Euro 2020 'Chris, I love you' - Lukaku scores, sends message to Eriksen while celebrating AN HOUR AGO

In a statement on UEFA’s Twitter page, Ceferin gave his reaction.

“Moments like this put everything in life into perspective,” said Ceferin. “I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone.

“I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

England manager Gareth Southgate also sent his best wishes to Eriksen.

"We are encouraged by the update from @DBUfodbold this evening," read a tweet. "On behalf of The @FA, our players and staff, we send our very best wishes to Christian and those close to him.

"We pay tribute to those who went to his aid with such care to give the support he received. Our thoughts remain with Christian and his family tonight."

Euro 2020 Eriksen stable and transferred to hospital after collapsing on pitch 3 HOURS AGO