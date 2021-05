Football

Europa League: Praise or criticism doesn't matter when you are in a final - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it doesn't matter if you are praised or criticised if you can reach a final. Solskjaer added that he was thrilled for the players in his squad after they beat Roma over two legs to reach the final of the Europa League. It is the first final that United have reached under Solskjaer.

00:00:24, 7 hours ago