The Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk has gone to extra-time after it finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead in the first half when he finished from inside the box.

However, Edinson Cavani levelled after the break for United, who controlled the second half.

Paul Pogba had a decent chance to score a late winner but headed over the bar from Luke Shaw's cross.

United are looking to win their first silverware since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager.

