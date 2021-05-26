Clement Turpin is the referee for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal and players from both sides will have to be wary of his recent red card record.

The 39-year-old has officiated seven Champions League games this season along with the Europa League round-of-32 second-leg match between PSV and Olympiacos.

Turpin has been a referee since 2010 and tonight’s match is his second European final he’s been involved in, having been fourth official for the 2018 Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly may well recognise the experienced referee after the pair both received yellow cards in the one United game Turpin oversaw last season, officiating their 1-0 quarter-final win over FC Copenhagen.

But both sides should be on alert at Turpin’s recent red card record.

In his last three Ligue 1 games this season Turpin has issued seven red cards and eight yellows – including sending off five players in Monaco’s fiery clash with Lyon earlier this month.

Speaking recently about getting the nod to referee the final, Turpin told UEFA: “I feel very proud.

“Not only for myself, but also for my assistants, who have accompanied me for a number of years, and for all referees in France.”

Turpin won’t be jetting off on his summer holidays after the final either as he is one of the 18 match officials heading to the tournament, which takes place in 11 cities across Europe from 11 June to 11 July.

He was also a member of UEFA EURO 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cup referee groups, and refereed at the 2016 Summer Olympics football tournament in Brazil.

The match in Gdansk will see assistant referees and compatriots Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore, and Slovenian fourth official Slavko Vincic accompany Turpin.

Ahead of the match, Turpin highlighted the team effort involved in preparing for a game of this magnitude… and that includes picking the correct dressing room music.

“It’s impossible for a referee to be alone at this level; you need your team alongside you,” he said.

“We’ll prepare for the game in the dressing room in our usual way, with music playing in the background.

My assistant referee colleague of 11 years, Nicolas Danos, prepares the playlists.

“He brings new music for every match, and I only ask one thing from him – that the music he brings is calm music!”

The video assistant referee role has been assigned to François Letexier (France), and he will be aided by countrymen Jerome Brisard and Benjamin Pages with Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands) completing the VAR line-up.

