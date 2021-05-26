A group of Manchester United fans visiting Gdansk for the Europa League final were attacked on a restaurant terrace late on Tuesday, Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported, citing local police.

Local mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz condemned the attack on a group of between 20 and 30 fans, saying in a statement posted on Facebook that Gdansk was an open city with no place for violence.

"Dear Manchester United and Villarreal fans, all guests who came to Gdansk –- you are always appreciated here and we cordially welcome you to our city," she added.

