Up to 9,500 fans will be in attendance for the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United.

The Energa Stadium in Gdansk, Poland plays host to Wednesday night’s European showdown and has a capacity of 43,615.

However, due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions across Europe there will be a reduced crowd for this evening’s match.

The Polish authorities confirmed to UEFA a capacity of 25% of the stadium, up to 9,500 spectators, are permitted.

The finalists have received 2,000 tickets apiece while 2,000 general public tickets were sold exclusively via UEFA.com.

The remaining tickets were allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

The return of fans to a major European final is a great sign but the build-up to the game has been marred after a group of Manchester United supporters were the target of an attack at a bar in Gdansk on Tuesday night.

A statement from United said: “Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night [Tuesday] and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city.”

It is thought three United supporters suffered minor injuries.

But for the lucky fans who have managed to secure tickets it’s sure to be a final to remember – and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is relishing the chance to bring home some silverware.

“The hunger to win and the hope to win is still there, and we want to do it. As I said before, trophies are part of this club,” he said.

“I think everyone knows that, I think every player who signs for this club and comes to this club, he knows he will come to fight for trophies, to try to win, to be a better player.

“Because I think if you look to the history and you have to look to the history of the club, you have to understand when you come here that the pressure will be there.

“But pressure is a part of your life, not [just] football, but in everything. I like the pressure. I like to work on pressure and that's good for me.”

One famous United fan who’ll definitely be in attendance is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, Wayne Rooney.

Rooney shared a photo on his official Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, showing him and his son on a flight to Gdansk.

