Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted.

Europa League Opinion: A Europa League triumph must only be the start for Man Utd YESTERDAY AT 13:05

"For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."

United tweeted after the game players were subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse" and urged users to report any form of abuse or discrimination through their online reporting tool.

In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

Euro 2020 Alexander-Arnold, Godfrey, White in England 33-man squad YESTERDAY AT 12:07