A 2-0 victory away to Dinamo Zagreb secured a winning start to West Ham’s first-ever Europa League group stage campaign.
It was also their first European fixture since losing in qualifying for the same competition to Astra Giurgiu for a second consecutive year back in the 2016/17 season.
The in-form Michail Antonio predictably opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he latched onto a loose backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine before rounding the keeper and finishing into an empty net.
Late in the first half though, and early in the second, West Ham had to battle a resurgent Dinamo Zagreb who threatened with chances that fell to Bruno Petkovic and Luka Ivanusec.
However, a marvellous solo goal from Rice less than 5 minutes into the second half did well to take the wind out of Zagreb’s sails.
The typically defensive-minded midfielder gave us a rare glimpse of his attacking traits with a powerful run starting deep in midfield that resulted in a left-footed finish past Dominik Livakovic.
More to follow...
