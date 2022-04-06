Winning the Europa League and finishing second in La Liga. For one season, and one season only, Barcelona would take this.

At the start of the campaign this offer would have been scoffed at, for despite their troubles and the loss of Lionel Messi in the summer, this was still Barcelona.

An opening-day win over Real Sociedad even raised hopes the post-Messi era would not be quite so difficult after all, but then came the draws – three in their next four La Liga games.

And then it got worse, the defeats. Three in the space of four league games, with the loss to Rayo Vallecano leaving Barca ninth in the table – all after they had lost their opening two Champions League games as well.

The defeat to Vallecano was the final straw for president Joan Laporta, who sacked Ronald Koeman on the plane home. "The way Laporta sacked me?” Koeman later said . “One thing that hurt me about it was that the players were sitting behind us on the plane while I had to come and sit next to him. He always claims that I’m a club legend, prove it then…and act differently!”

From one club legend to another, Barca got their man, and their rise under Xavi Hernandez ever since has been well documented.

Xavi may have been unable to prevent them from dropping down to the Europa League, but he has lost just once in La Liga, with a six-game winning run – including that Clasico win – lifting them up to second.

The title seems out of reach, given Real Madrid are 12 points ahead albeit having played a game more, but it says something about the newfound belief at Barca that they do not believe it is over yet.

“As long as the mathematics doesn't say otherwise we'll keep fighting,” Xavi said, per Marca

“We're going to try. We're going to try to win all the games. It's hard to see Real Madrid dropping points but we're going to try until the end.”

Finishing first seems farfetched, but second would still be some achievement, and provide them with a strong foundation to challenge for the title from the outset next season.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri celebrates scoring the opening goal with Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele Image credit: Getty Images

And with regards to Europe, they are the strongest side remaining in the Europa League, a competition they have never won – in this format or its former guise as the UEFA Cup.

The nature of knockout competition means victory is far from guaranteed, as is the case for Champions League favourites Manchester City, but Barca look well placed to win a trophy they would have previously never dreamed of wanting to win.

The route had looked treacherous after exiting at the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000, but they overcame Napoli and Galatasaray to reach the quarter-finals, where Eintracht Frankfurt await, while West Ham, RB Leipzig and Atalanta are among the teams that could still deny Barca the Europa League crown.

However, they are the in-form team going into the last eight, and while missing out on the Europa League would now be deemed a disappointment, there should be no mockery were they to win the continent’s second-tier competition either.

It would be a step in the right direction, and would give this squad a taste of success that could only stand them in good stead.

