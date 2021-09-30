Rangers had Glen Kamara sent off as they were beaten 1-0 by Sparta Prague in Europa League Group A.

David Hancko´s first-half effort was enough to condemn Steven Gerrard´s men to a second consecutive defeat in the competition, leaving them four points adrift of the knockout spots and in desperate need of a win against Brondby next time out.

They will be without Kamara in the next round too after the midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences. Kamara's every touch had been booed too after he was racially abused by a player from Sparta's city rivals Slavia last season.

Euro 2020 Opinion: Morata delivers for Spain - what more do people want from him? 25/06/2021 AT 14:28

Ahead of their next match, Rangers will look to learn a lesson from Lyon who made short work of Brondby in the other Group A match on Thursday evening, winning 3-0 thanks to a brace from Karl Toko Ekambi and a goal from Houssem Aouar.

Napoli were stunned by Spartak Moscow leaving all to play for in Group B.

Elif Elmas put the Serie A side inside a minute, but Mario Rui´s first-half red card put the hosts on the backfoot.

Spartak Moscow made their numerical advantage count when Quincy Promes equalised 10 minutes into the second half. Mikhail Ignatov´s effort then gave visitors an unlikely lead before Promes doubled his tally in stoppage-time. Napoli pulled one back in the dying moments, but Spartak Moscow left Italy with a shock victory.

Leicester face a battle to qualify from Group B after a 1-0 defeat to Polish side Legia Warsaw.

The result leaves Leicester with just a point and bottom in the group alongside Napoli, with Legia top on six points.

Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling both scored for Roma as they beat Zorya 3-0 to make it two wins from two in Group C.

In the pick of the round, Real Sociedad were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Monaco in Spain, the former holding on to second place as PSV Eindhoven head up the group on goal difference after thrashing Sturm Graz 4-1.

Olympiakos made it two wins from two, beating Turkish outfit Fenerbahce 3-0 away from home. Elsewhere in Group D, Gponcalo Pacienda´s late penalty saw Eintracht Frankfurt steal a 1-0 win over Antwerp.

Euro 2020 Hayward: Why 2000 and 2010 - not Euro 96 - are keys to understanding this England v Germany game 25/06/2021 AT 11:48