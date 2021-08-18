Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest gave Celtic a 2-0 win in the first leg of the Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar.

The Bhoys had slipped down into Europe’s second tier competition thanks to a Champions League qualifying defeat to Midtjylland last month.

But Ange Postecoglou’s side had no such issues with Alkmaar, running out convincing winners at Celtic Park.

"At the end of a cracking game of football it's great to come out on top," Postecoglou said after the game.

"Anyone who's witnessed the past four or five games, the players have given everything.

"There's a core group that I'm continually going to, and we need to support them and the club are aware of that.

"And by support I mean some extra players. The reality is that nothing has been completed yet.

"I’m not bringing in people to replace people, I’m bringing in people to support the ones we’ve got”

Celtic travel to the Netherlands next Thursday for the second leg.

Fellow Scottish representatives in Europe Rangers face Alashkert in their Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday evening.

