Declan Rice paid tribute to midfield partner Mark Noble after continuing his fine Europa League goalscoring form.

Despite trouble in the stands at the London Stadium as the two sets of supporters clashed, David Moyes' side again looked composed and largely untroubled by Rapid Vienna, even after making a number of changes to their first-choice side.

After continuing a perfect start to their continental campaign, Rice revealed he had been released by the club captain's presence alongside him in midfield and tipped himself to score before the game.

"It was funny - when I knew I was playing with [Mark Noble] tonight, I said to him I'm going to try and bomb on a little bit tonight, and I told him I'd score!" Rice told the West Ham website.

"When the opportunity came I saw there was a bit of space to run into as the play built up. If you don't make the runs you're not getting to get a chance and to score again is a really nice feeling. I wish it could be every week!

"[Noble] is special, I've managed to spend six seasons with him, the first two as a little kid and four playing with the first team. I've learned so much playing next to him, seeing what he's like as a person and a man.

There's nobody better to learn from, and I'm going to cherish every chance I get to play with him because it's his last season.

Noble is in his final season at West Ham after more than 20 years at his boyhood club. The midfielder has made more than 500 appearances in claret and blue.

The win over Rapid Vienna continued a good start to the season for Moyes' side, who are looking to again challenge for European places, with striker and joint Premier League top scorer Michail Antonio again influential, assisting Rice for his goal.

The England midfielder said that topping their Europa League group is now a major target as the only Group H side to have recorded two wins from two.

"It was amazing," Rice said at full-time. "We knew as players how big it was and we had to put on a performance. We had to win as well, of course, as all we want to do is top this group.

"We're taking it a game at a time and, after getting the win in Zagreb, winning again tonight is great for the players and the fans."

